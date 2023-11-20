Who's Playing

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wellness and Events Center. Delaware State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Highlanders.

Delaware State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 71-63.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N.J. Tech found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 87-73 to the Eagles. N.J. Tech can't seem to catch a break and have yet to win any of their three games.

The Hornets' victory bumped their season record to 1-3 while the Highlanders' loss dropped theirs to 0-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N.J. Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

