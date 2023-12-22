Who's Playing

Medgar Evers Cougars @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Medgar Evers 0-0, N.J. Tech 2-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The N.J. Tech Highlanders will host the Medgar Evers Cougars to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Wellness and Events Center.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Medgar Evers were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game.

Looking back to last season, Medgar Evers finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, N.J. Tech finished with a dismal 7-22 record.