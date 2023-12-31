Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Morgan State 4-11, N.J. Tech 3-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N.J. Tech Highlanders will be playing at home against the Morgan State Bears at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wellness and Events Center. Morgan State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N.J. Tech, who comes in off a win.

N.J. Tech scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 127-51 win over the Cougars. That 127-51 margin sets a new team best for N.J. Tech this season.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Cavaliers on the road and fell 79-44. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Morgan State has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Morgan State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Virginia racked up 22 assists.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 3-8. As for the Bears, they bumped their record down to 4-11 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: N.J. Tech have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given N.J. Tech's sizeable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.