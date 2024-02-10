Halftime Report

Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: UMass Lowell 16-6, N.J. Tech 6-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Wellness and Events Center. UMass Lowell is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMass Lowell and the Retrievers didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Thursday. The River Hawks came out on top against the Retrievers by a score of 93-80.

Even though N.J. Tech has not done well against the Catamounts recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Highlanders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Catamounts and snuck past 63-61.

The River Hawks are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-15.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 39.5% of their shots this season. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, the Highlanders will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 8.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.