Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-7, N.J. Tech 4-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wellness and Events Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.2 points per game this season.

On Saturday, UMass Lowell didn't have too much trouble with New Hamp. as they won 97-80.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Hamp. only posted 11.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech couldn't handle Albany on Saturday and fell 68-62. The Highlanders have struggled against the Great Danes recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

UMass Lowell is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 4-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 62.1. The only thing between UMass Lowell and another offensive beatdown is N.J. Tech. Will they be able to keep them contained?

UMass Lowell beat N.J. Tech 70-62 when the teams last played two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.