Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Vermont 18-5, N.J. Tech 5-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N.J. Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wellness and Events Center. N.J. Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Catamounts beat the Bearcats 62-49.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Bearcats on Thursday and fell 75-66. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N.J. Tech in their matchups with the Bearcats: they've now lost four in a row.

The Catamounts have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given Vermont's sizable advantage in that area, the Highlanders will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Vermont's way against the Highlanders in their previous matchup back in January as the Catamounts made off with a 76-55 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.