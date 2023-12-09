Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Akron 5-3, N. Kentucky 5-4

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

The Akron Zips will head out on the road to face off against the N. Kentucky Norse at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Arena. Akron might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Tuesday.

Akron's three-game losing streak finally came to an end. They strolled past the Braves with points to spare, taking the game 67-52.

Enrique Freeman was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Redbirds by a score of 62-59.

The Zips pushed their record up to 5-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 30.33 points. As for the Norse, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.