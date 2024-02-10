Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Detroit 0-25, N. Kentucky 12-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Truist Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

N. Kentucky scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They walked away with a 99-89 victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The victory was some much needed relief for N. Kentucky as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 25th matchup. They fell 92-85 to the Raiders on Thursday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-5) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The victory got the Norse back to even at 12-12. As for the Titans, they dropped their record down to 0-25 with that loss, which was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season.

N. Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over the Titans when the teams last played back in January, winning 81-76. Does N. Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.