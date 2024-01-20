Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Green Bay 12-8, N. Kentucky 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Green Bay is 2-8 against N. Kentucky since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Truist Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Green Bay waltzed into their game Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 88-81 victory over the Raiders. Winning is a bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, as Green Bay did.

Meanwhile, the Norse didn't have too much trouble with the Panthers at home on Thursday as they won 90-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Kentucky.

The Phoenix have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Norse, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given Green Bay's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay ended up a good deal behind N. Kentucky in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, losing 68-50. Can Green Bay avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.