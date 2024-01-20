Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Green Bay 12-8, N. Kentucky 10-9

Green Bay is 2-8 against N. Kentucky since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Truist Arena. Green Bay pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Norse.

Green Bay entered their tilt with Wright State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Phoenix walked away with an 88-81 win over the Raiders on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as Green Bay did.

Meanwhile, the Norse strolled past the Panthers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 90-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for N. Kentucky.

The Phoenix are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Norse, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given Green Bay's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, N. Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Green Bay might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

N. Kentucky is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Norse, as the game opened with the Norse as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.