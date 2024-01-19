Halftime Report

A win for N. Kentucky would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 46-41 lead against Milwaukee.

N. Kentucky came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Milwaukee 9-8, N. Kentucky 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Truist Arena. Milwaukee knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully N. Kentucky likes a good challenge.

Last Friday, the Panthers beat the Vikings 88-80.

Meanwhile, the Norse were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans on Saturday, taking the game 81-76.

The Panthers pushed their record up to 9-8 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.5 points per game. As for the Norse, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9.

Milwaukee will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog.

Milwaukee won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, slipping by N. Kentucky 75-74. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or does N. Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a slight 2-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Norse slightly, as the game opened with the Norse as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.