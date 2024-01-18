Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Milwaukee 9-8, N. Kentucky 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, N. Kentucky is heading back home. The N. Kentucky Norse and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Norse earned a 81-76 win over the Titans.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Vikings on Friday, taking the game 88-80. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee.

The Norse's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for the Panthers, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-8.

N. Kentucky and Milwaukee were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but N. Kentucky came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Can N. Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

  • Jan 28, 2023 - Milwaukee 75 vs. N. Kentucky 74
  • Jan 12, 2023 - Milwaukee 80 vs. N. Kentucky 75
  • Feb 09, 2022 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Milwaukee 39
  • Jan 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 61 vs. N. Kentucky 55
  • Feb 06, 2021 - N. Kentucky 79 vs. Milwaukee 65
  • Feb 05, 2021 - N. Kentucky 87 vs. Milwaukee 73
  • Feb 02, 2020 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Milwaukee 56
  • Dec 28, 2019 - N. Kentucky 74 vs. Milwaukee 64
  • Feb 28, 2019 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Milwaukee 55
  • Jan 26, 2019 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Milwaukee 60