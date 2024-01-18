Who's Playing
Milwaukee Panthers @ N. Kentucky Norse
Current Records: Milwaukee 9-8, N. Kentucky 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After three games on the road, N. Kentucky is heading back home. The N. Kentucky Norse and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, the Norse earned a 81-76 win over the Titans.
Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Vikings on Friday, taking the game 88-80. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee.
The Norse's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for the Panthers, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-8.
N. Kentucky and Milwaukee were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but N. Kentucky came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Can N. Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Milwaukee 75 vs. N. Kentucky 74
- Jan 12, 2023 - Milwaukee 80 vs. N. Kentucky 75
- Feb 09, 2022 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Milwaukee 39
- Jan 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 61 vs. N. Kentucky 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - N. Kentucky 79 vs. Milwaukee 65
- Feb 05, 2021 - N. Kentucky 87 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Feb 02, 2020 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Milwaukee 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - N. Kentucky 74 vs. Milwaukee 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Milwaukee 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Milwaukee 60