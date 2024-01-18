Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Milwaukee 9-8, N. Kentucky 9-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, N. Kentucky is heading back home. The N. Kentucky Norse and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Norse earned a 81-76 win over the Titans.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Vikings on Friday, taking the game 88-80. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee.

The Norse's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for the Panthers, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-8.

N. Kentucky and Milwaukee were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but N. Kentucky came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Can N. Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.