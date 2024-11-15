Halftime Report

Nicholls and N. Kentucky have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Nicholls has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Kentucky 37-25.

Nicholls has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Nicholls 1-2, N. Kentucky 0-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After starting their season with two straight games on the road, N. Kentucky is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Nicholls Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena.

N. Kentucky is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since January 28th on Friday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 72-50 walloping at the hands of Purdue. The Norse were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Nicholls was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past MUW 93-44. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-18.

Nicholls was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as MUW only posted eight.

N. Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Nicholls, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-2.

Looking forward, N. Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-13 record against the spread.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.