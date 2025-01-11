Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Oakland 5-12, N. Kentucky 9-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Arena. The timing is sure in the Norse's favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home while the Golden Grizzlies have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, N. Kentucky came up short against Youngstown State and fell 72-61.

Meanwhile, Oakland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to Wright State.

Even though they lost, Oakland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in nine consecutive games.

N. Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Oakland, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

Looking ahead, N. Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-12 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 7-3 ATS vs. Oakland across their last ten meetings.

N. Kentucky beat Oakland 99-89 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a 4-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 127 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.