Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: PFW 10-5, N. Kentucky 7-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the PFW Mastodons are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. The Norse will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Robert Morris on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Colonials 97-93. The Norse's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Even though they lost, N. Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last match, PFW made sure to put some points up on the board against Green Bay on Sunday. PFW enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over Green Bay.

N. Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for PFW, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: N. Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 30. Given N. Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Kentucky came up short against PFW in their previous meeting back in January, falling 63-58. Can N. Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 9 games against PFW.