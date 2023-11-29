Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-4, N. Kentucky 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Robert Morris Colonials and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though FDU scored an imposing 86 points on Sunday, Robert Morris still came out on top. The Colonials walked away with a 97-86 win over the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Norse earned a 72-64 win over the Sharks on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Kentucky.

The Colonials' victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for the Norse, they pushed their record up to 3-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Robert Morris came up short against N. Kentucky in their previous matchup back in February, falling 65-52. Can Robert Morris avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Robert Morris.