Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for N. Mex. State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 32-26 lead against Cal Baptist.

N. Mex. State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-4, N. Mex. State 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Mex. State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. N. Mex. State is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Last Friday, the Aggies couldn't handle the Golden Hurricane and fell 65-59. N. Mex. State got off to an early lead (up 16 with 7:48 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 9 on the offensive boards, a fact Cal Baptist proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 72-60 win over the Cougars.

The Aggies' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-9. As for the Lancers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-4.

While only Cal Baptist took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-7 ATS record.

N. Mex. State came up short against Cal Baptist when the teams last played back in January, falling 70-61. Can N. Mex. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Cal Baptist.