Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Mex. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 49-30 lead over FIU.

N. Mex. State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: FIU 10-20, N. Mex. State 12-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the FIU Panthers and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Pan American Center. FIU is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.1% worse than the opposition, a fact FIU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 83-76 to the Miners.

FIU's loss came about despite a quality game from Jayden Brewer, who scored 23 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brewer has scored all season.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 victory over the Gamecocks on Saturday. The victory was just what N. Mex. State needed coming off of a 83-58 defeat in their prior game.

The Panthers have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season. As for the Aggies, their win ended a 13-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-18.

FIU will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

While only N. Mex. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: FIU is playing as the underdog, but their 7-11 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.