Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: FIU 10-20, N. Mex. State 12-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the FIU Panthers and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Pan American Center. FIU is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.1% worse than the opposition, a fact FIU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 83-76 to the Miners.

FIU's loss came about despite a quality game from Jayden Brewer, who scored 23 points. It was the first time this season that Brewer scored 20 or more points.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 victory over the Gamecocks on Saturday. The victory was just what N. Mex. State needed coming off of a 83-58 defeat in their prior game.

The Panthers have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season. As for the Aggies, their win ended a 13-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-18.

FIU beat N. Mex. State 77-67 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for FIU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.