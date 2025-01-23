Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Kennesaw State 11-7, N. Mex. State 11-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pan American Center. The Aggies are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Owls in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Kennesaw State is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since November 24, 2024 on Saturday. They skirted past La. Tech 78-76. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Owls.

Kennesaw State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Simeon Cottle led the charge by going 10 for 15 en route to 25 points. Cottle continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Braedan Lue, who earned 19 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they won, Kennesaw State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 68-60 to Liberty.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zawdie Jackson, who posted 12 points in addition to two steals. Less helpful for N. Mex. State was Robert Carpenter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Kennesaw State's victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-7. As for N. Mex. State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kennesaw State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like N. Mex. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

