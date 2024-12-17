Halftime Report

The last time Southern Utah and N. Mex. State met, the game was decided by 35 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 33-32, Southern Utah has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Southern Utah keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, N. Mex. State will have to make due with a 4-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-3, N. Mex. State 4-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Mex. State is heading back home. They will welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pan American Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured N. Mex. State would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Texas, and, well: they nailed that call. N. Mex. State found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-67 punch to the gut against Texas on Thursday. The Aggies were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-27.

Despite the loss, N. Mex. State had strong showings from Christian Cook, who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points, and Zawdie Jackson, who posted 14 points.

Southern Utah's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 102-66 bruising that Arizona dished out last Saturday.

Southern Utah's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jamir Simpson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. Simpson's performance made up for a slower match against UCLA back in November.

N. Mex. State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for Southern Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 8-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Mex. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

N. Mex. State was dealt a punishing 111-76 defeat at the hands of Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point N. Mex. State was down 58-38.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against N. Mex. State in the last 2 years.