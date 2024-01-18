Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Western Kentucky 13-4, N. Mex. State 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Pan American Center. Western Kentucky will be strutting in after a win while N. Mex. State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Hilltoppers earned a 80-69 win over the Gamecocks.

Brandon Newman was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points along with three steals. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Don McHenry was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Mex. State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 77-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. The over/under was set at 144.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Femi Odukale, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tanahj Pettway, who scored 14 points.

The Hilltoppers pushed their record up to 13-4 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 7-10.

Western Kentucky will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 1.5-point underdog.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.