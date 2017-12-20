Naismith Hall of Fame stupidly passes on chance to send message to active coaches

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame makes the right call by forcing coaches to retire before they can be enshrined.

That's the headline the Hall should have sparked Tuesday.

Instead, you get ones like this and the one above this story. A half-measure from the Hall is reason for a call to the carpet for all those who decide in secret those who earn everlasting entry in to one of the country's most prestigious -- and tainted, as all these are -- sports museums. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, perhaps the most unforthcoming organization in all of sports (a title hard to secure, to be sure), proudly announced Tuesday some updates to its voting protocol for enshrinement.

The press release lacks immediate clarity by putting this paragraph near the top: "The most significant modification will allow Players, Referees and Coaches to now become eligible on the ballot for Hall of Fame honors after three full seasons of retirement. The change was one of two proposals for change presented by the Election Process Committee and passed unanimously by the Hall of Fame Board."

This language would seem to indicate the Hall of Fame's Election Process Committee (EPC) was taking note of college basketball's uncomfortable habit of providing apparently Hall-worthy candidates who then wind up getting put on probation, or having past accomplishments vacated, by the NCAA. Whereas the rule for so long was that active coaches were HOF-eligible from the time they pick up a greaseboard, now a three-year window must ensue, post-retirement. That's what it reads like at first, anyway.

But that's not what's happening. At the bottom of the release, here's the key distinction for coaches of all levels: "A coach must be either fully retired for three full seasons or, if still an active coach, have coached as either a fulltime assistant or head coach on the high school and/or college and/or professional level for a minimum of 25 years and reached the minimum age of 60. That person will then be considered for Enshrinement in the fourth season of retirement or 26th year of active coaching after reaching the age of 60."

The humiliating divorce of Rick Pitino from college basketball has not been disgraceful enough to get the Hall to totally upend its philosophy on coach enshrinements, which is surprising and almost as bad of a look for the Hall as it is the coaches whose reputations have been singed forever.

The EPC can't be proud of Pitino's inclusion at the moment (what would it take to get someone removed from the Hall, anyway?), and the same could be said for this factually accurate statement: Five of the seven most recent NCAA men's Division I basketball coaches who have been awarded induction to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame have also been subject to serious NCAA investigations. Those investigations have led to probation in addition suspensions; plus the retroactive deletion of wins; and Final Four appearances or, in the case of Pitino, a national championship banner that stands to be wiped off the record books.

Rick Pitino, Class of 2013, will remain a Hall of Famer despite allegations that ended his career in 2017. USATSI

The coaches who fall under this distinction, to varying degrees, are Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, UConn's Jim Calhoun, UNC's Roy Williams, Kentucky's John Calipari, and Pitino. Larry Brown, had he not abruptly retired from SMU 17 months ago, would also be in that group. Brown ran into NCAA trouble at UCLA, Kansas and, just for the trifecta, SMU, spanning more than three decades from first violation to last.

It's a greasy distinction, even if we can agree that the NCAA's practice of handing out punishments is grossly inconsistent. It's also not something that retirement can keep at bay. Less than a decade after his death, more and more acknowledgement has come that UCLA deity John Wooden owed some of his success to a bag man.

Nevertheless, adjusting the rules to not allowing active coaches into the Hall would have been a logical next step of self-protection. Instead, what's happening is a new pair of criteria for coaches: You have to have spent 25 years as a head and/or assistant coach, and you are not eligible for enshrinement until the age of 60.

The rule will go into effect in 2020. So there are some coaches under the age of 60, and with less than 25 years of coaching now, who could squeak in before the buzzer. As the directive stands until 2020, a coach need only to be 50 years old. Kansas' Bill Self and Michigan State's Tom Izzo are the two most recent men's D-I coaches to be inducted. Under these new rules, they would not be eligible at the time of their enshrinements. The same goes for Calipari and Williams.

Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Basketball Hall of Fame, is one of the most respected and competent men in all of college basketball. It is befuddling that he didn't take more offense to the Pitino saga and look at what college basketball's being threatened with amid this FBI investigation. The Naismith Hall of Fame is about reverence for all levels of basketball. College hoops is a major part of that building and its ethos, and mythos, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

But, historically and contemporarily speaking, cheating is a bedrock principle of college sports. To not make a full-blown policy change here, at a time when college hoops has never been more rocked by scandal with so many programs connected to one case? It's a regrettable misstep by Colangelo, Hall president and CEO John L. Doleva and all who were involved in this process. This committee has blown its best opportunity to do the right thing at the perfect time.

Keep this in mind as a wide list of candidates -- not finalists -- will be unsheathed on Thursday. It's the first of a three-step process. Finalists get announced at the NBA All-Star Game, then inductees are announced annually at the Final Four. A committee of 24 people -- whose identities are kept secret, which is hysterically self-important and entirely uncalled for -- determines who gets in. Finalists need 18 of 24 votes.

It's not the Naismith committee's job to help or save college basketball, but it should be looking out for its own reputation. By continuing to allow college coaches the chance to be inducted while they are still on the sidelines, the chances of putting in another morally sticky, complicated legacy in the shape of a human being, it never goes away. Why not just avoid that? If coaches choose to work into their 70s, that is their doing. Their life decisions shouldn't be dictating how the EPC makes its decisions.

The credo forever with the NBA and college basketball is that the players run the former and the coaches control the latter. So seems the case for both parties' influence over the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.