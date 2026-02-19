Nate Burleson is joining CBS Sports and TNT Sports' coverage of the NCAA Tournament this season. Burleson, a co-host of "CBS Mornings" and a studio analyst on "THE NFL TODAY" on CBS, will be joining the coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a studio host from New York, starting with the first round and continuing through the regional finals of the tournament.

Burleson will also host college basketball studio coverage starting Sunday on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Adam Zucker and Adam Lefoke will return as studio hosts for the NCAA Tournament, while Zucker and Burleson are sharing duties in New York.

TNT Sports veteran host Ernie Johnson announced he will take a step back from the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament, but will still host studio coverage for the Final Four from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Burleson joined CBS Sports in May 2017 as a studio analyst for the CBS Television Network's pre-game show, "The NFL Today." He is a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Sports Personality and Studio Analyst, as well as the winner of the Outstanding Playoff Coverage Emmy Award for the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon in 2021.

Since September 2021, Burleson has co-hosted "CBS Mornings," which won the 2022 News Emmy for Outstanding Live News Program. Before his career in the media, Burleson played 11 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver. He was drafted in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings (No. 71 overall) and played for three different teams during his decade-plus-long career: the Vikings, Seahawks, and Lions.

Selection Sunday, the day when the 68-team bracket is revealed, will be on March 15. The First Four will be held on March 17 and 18, before the first round begins March 19.