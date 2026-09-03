Alabama basketball announced Thursday that Alex Accetta, the wife of Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, will be rejoining the staff in a new role. Accetta previously worked with the basketball program starting in 2015 as a student assistant before being promoted to operations coordinator in 2017 and then director of operations in 2021.

Accetta's new role will be Alabama's director of program relations. She will report to Alabama executive deputy athletic director and men's basketball sport administrator Shane Lyons, the school said in the release.

"Alex has an extensive background and proven success in this space at both the collegiate and professional levels," Lyons said. "With her previous experience, she has a strong understanding of our program and what it takes to effectively operate at the highest competitive levels.

"She returns to Alabama basketball after four seasons with the NBA Dallas Mavericks, and we expect her professional franchise experience and insights to continue to advance all we do."

Accetta departed the Alabama basketball program in 2022 and worked with the Dallas Mavericks in a guest experience role for the last four seasons. In her previous role with the Crimson Tide — before working for the Mavericks — her primary responsibilities included overseeing team travel and logistics and coordinating on-campus recruiting visits.

Accetta, a native of Dallas, earned her degree in business management from Alabama and graduated in May of 2017

Oats and Accetta got married earlier this summer on July 26.