Five-star guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. committed to UConn on Thursday. The son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman is the No. 11-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and is the first commitment UConn coach Dan Hurley secured in the program's upcoming recruiting class.

Bowman, who plays for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, had been linked to Arizona and Texas throughout the recruiting process. However, after visiting UConn last week, he pledged to play for the program shortly thereafter.

By securing Bowman's commitment, he marks the fourth five-star recruit Hurley and his staff have landed since 2023, joining Stephon Castle (2023), Liam McNeeley (2024) and Braylon Mullins (2025).

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein noted that Bowman is already "physical and functionally strong" and is a "rapidly ascending guard who combines physicality, athleticism, playmaking, and shot-making."

"While he's a bit of a volume scorer, who shot 42% from the floor on 17 attempts per game, he's talented with the ball and a true three-range threat. He handles, has stop-and-go change of pace, sharp changes of direction, a good left hand, and the physicality to initiate and absorb contact. He's a tough shot-maker off the dribble, with pull-up range that now extends well beyond the arc, and while there are still times he can settle (33% from three on 6+ attempts per game), he can also make shots in bunches. His ability to pressure the rim and make plays has improved significantly. He can not only get downhill with real force, but he's a quality passer when he wants to be, albeit still somewhat turnover prone at times (2.3 per game). So, while he plays with a clear scoring mentality, he has growing on/off ball versatility."

UConn's 2026 recruiting class features two top-50 players (Colben Landrew and Junior County) and finished 19th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Despite just having one commitment (Bowman), UConn's 2027 recruiting class is currently No. 11 in the 247Sports team rankings.