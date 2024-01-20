Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Army 5-13, Navy 7-9

What to Know

Army and Navy are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Army is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

After a 91-74 finish the last time they played, Army and Colgate decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Black Knights took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders on Wednesday. Army has struggled against Colgate recently, as their game on Wednesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Navy's game on Wednesday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Mountain Hawks. Having forecasted a close win for Navy, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Black Knights have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season. As for the Midshipmen, their victory bumped their record up to 7-9.

Army is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Army lost to Navy on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can Army avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Navy is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 127 points.

Series History

Navy and Army both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.