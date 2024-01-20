Who's Playing
Army Black Knights @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: Army 5-13, Navy 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Navy and Army are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Army took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Navy, who comes in off a win.
On Wednesday, Navy's game was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Mountain Hawks. Having forecasted a close victory for Navy, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, after a 91-74 finish the last time they played, Army and Colgate decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Black Knights took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders on Wednesday. Army has struggled against Colgate recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.
The Midshipmen's victory bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Black Knights, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.
Navy strolled past Army when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 70-53. Will Navy repeat their success, or does Army have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Navy and Army both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Navy 70 vs. Army 53
- Jan 21, 2023 - Navy 77 vs. Army 71
- Feb 12, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Army 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - Army 74 vs. Navy 73
- Jan 24, 2021 - Army 87 vs. Navy 78
- Jan 23, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Army 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Army 86 vs. Navy 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - Army 73 vs. Navy 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Navy 79 vs. Army 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Army 72 vs. Navy 61