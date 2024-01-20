Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Army 5-13, Navy 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Navy and Army are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Army took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Navy, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, Navy's game was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Mountain Hawks. Having forecasted a close victory for Navy, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, after a 91-74 finish the last time they played, Army and Colgate decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Black Knights took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders on Wednesday. Army has struggled against Colgate recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The Midshipmen's victory bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Black Knights, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Navy strolled past Army when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 70-53. Will Navy repeat their success, or does Army have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Navy and Army both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.