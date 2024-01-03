Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Boston U. 5-8, Navy 4-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston U. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Boston U. Terriers and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Terriers beat the Warriors 74-63.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tribe on Saturday, taking the game 77-65.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 5-8. As for the Midshipmen, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Boston U. ended up a good deal behind Navy in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, losing 63-45. Can Boston U. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..