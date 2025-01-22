Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Boston U. 9-10, Navy 5-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Navy Midshipmen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. The Terriers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, Boston U. couldn't handle Army and fell 68-62.

Boston U.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Roy, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Roy is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Boston U. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Bucknell 73-69. The Midshipmen were up 39-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Navy's loss came about despite a quality game from Austin Benigni, who had 23 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Boston U. now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Navy, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.

Boston U. was able to grind out a solid win over Navy in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 70-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..