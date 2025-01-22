Who's Playing
Boston U. Terriers @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: Boston U. 9-10, Navy 5-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Navy Midshipmen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. The Terriers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
On Saturday, Boston U. couldn't handle Army and fell 68-62.
Boston U.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Roy, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Roy is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.
Boston U. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.
Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Bucknell 73-69. The Midshipmen were up 39-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Navy's loss came about despite a quality game from Austin Benigni, who had 23 points plus five assists and five rebounds.
Boston U. now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Navy, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.
Boston U. was able to grind out a solid win over Navy in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 70-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..
- Mar 07, 2024 - Boston U. 70 vs. Navy 61
- Feb 17, 2024 - Boston U. 74 vs. Navy 65
- Jan 03, 2024 - Navy 62 vs. Boston U. 60
- Jan 18, 2023 - Navy 63 vs. Boston U. 45
- Dec 30, 2022 - Navy 75 vs. Boston U. 58
- Mar 06, 2022 - Navy 85 vs. Boston U. 80
- Jan 16, 2022 - Navy 72 vs. Boston U. 65
- Jan 04, 2022 - Navy 83 vs. Boston U. 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Boston U. 69 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Boston U. 77 vs. Navy 54