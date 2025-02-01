Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Bucknell 9-13, Navy 8-14

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Navy Midshipmen are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. The Bison are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, Bucknell was able to grind out a solid victory over Loyola Maryland, taking the game 79-67.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bucknell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brandon McCreesh, who had 11 points. McCreesh continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Achile Spadone was another key player, posting 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Navy entered their tilt with Lehigh on Wednesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went their way against the Mountain Hawks as they made off with a 79-54 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Midshipmen have posted since November 25, 2024.

Navy's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jordan Pennick led the charge by shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Pennick also posted a 62.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Bucknell's win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for Navy, their victory bumped their record up to 8-14.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Navy is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Bucknell didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Navy in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Navy is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.