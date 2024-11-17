Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Campbell 2-2, Navy 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Hall. The Fighting Camels are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Wednesday, everything came up roses for Campbell against Newberry as the team secured an 83-40 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-14.

Campbell was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Newberry only posted eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Navy last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-79 to Rider.

Navy's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aidan Kehoe, who went 8 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Austin Benigni, who scored 23 points plus three steals. Benigni's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

The win got Campbell back to even at 2-2. As for Navy, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-2.

Campbell beat Navy 59-48 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Campbell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Campbell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.