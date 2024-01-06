Halftime Report

Navy has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against Colgate.

Navy came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Colgate 7-7, Navy 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Navy will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Navy Midshipmen and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Midshipmen narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Terriers 62-60. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Colgate can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Greyhounds with a sharp 78-55 victory.

The Midshipmen's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-7. As for the Raiders, the win got them back to even at 7-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Navy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colgate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Navy came up short against Colgate when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 64-60. Can Navy avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a 5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Navy.