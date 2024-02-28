Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Lafayette 11-18, Navy 10-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Alumni Hall. Navy has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact Navy proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 76-66 win over the Crusaders.

Navy can attribute much of their success to Austin Benigni, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Leopards couldn't handle the Mountain Hawks on Saturday and fell 71-63. Lafayette has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Midshipmen's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-17. As for the Leopards, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 11-18.

As for their game on Wednesday, Navy is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 9-16-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-3 ATS vs. Lafayette across their last nine meetings.

Navy ended up a good deal behind the Leopards in their previous matchup back in January, losing 78-62. Will Navy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Navy is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.