Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Temple 1-0, Navy 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen will be playing at home against the Temple Owls at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Navy might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

Navy had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 59-48 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Camels. Navy found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.6% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Temple gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They blew past the Hawks 85-65.

Temple got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jahlil White out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. Zion Stanford was another key contributor, earning 14 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Fighting Camels' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Midshipmen's loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Navy is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

Even though the experts think Navy isn't going to win this one, the team was an even 5-5 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $604.69. On the other hand, Temple will play as the favorite, and the team was 10-9 as such last season.

Odds

Temple is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.