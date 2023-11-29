Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: VMI 2-5, Navy 0-4

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

After two games on the road, Navy is heading back home. They will take on the VMI Keydets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Navy might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Midshipmen couldn't handle the Toreros and fell 67-59.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mike Woods, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Austin Benigni, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, VMI's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Defenders 100-63 at home. With that win, VMI brought their scoring average up to 75.7 points per game.

The Midshipmen's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.0 points per game. As for the Keydets, their victory bumped their record up to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Navy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Navy came up short against VMI when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 80-72. Will Navy have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Navy and VMI both have 1 win in their last 2 games.