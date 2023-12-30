Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Navy looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 29-28, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Navy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-7 in no time. On the other hand, William & Mary will have to make due with a 5-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: William & Mary 5-7, Navy 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. William & Mary is hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, the Tribe came up short against the Waves and fell 71-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points William & Mary has scored all season.

William & Mary's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Matteus Case, who scored 15 points, and Trey Moss who scored 15 points. Less helpful for William & Mary was Gabe Dorsey's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Penguins by a score of 75-65. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Tribe's loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for the Midshipmen, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: William & Mary have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given William & Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, Navy will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Navy is a 4.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last 2 years.