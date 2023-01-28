Who's Playing

American @ Navy

Current Records: American 13-7; Navy 11-10

What to Know

The American Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Navy Midshipmen and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 19 of 2020. American and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Eagles sidestepped the Army West Point Black Knights for a 63-61 win.

Meanwhile, Navy strolled past the Bucknell Bison with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 63-46.

American is now 13-7 while Navy sits at 11-10. American is 10-2 after wins this year, the Midshipmen 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won 12 out of their last 18 games against American.