Who's Playing
American @ Navy
Current Records: American 13-7; Navy 11-10
What to Know
The American Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Navy Midshipmen and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 19 of 2020. American and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Eagles sidestepped the Army West Point Black Knights for a 63-61 win.
Meanwhile, Navy strolled past the Bucknell Bison with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 63-46.
American is now 13-7 while Navy sits at 11-10. American is 10-2 after wins this year, the Midshipmen 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Navy have won 12 out of their last 18 games against American.
