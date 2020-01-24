Navy vs. Army West Point live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Navy

Current Records: Army West Point 8-10; Navy 11-7

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen will be playing at home against the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Navy is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Navy escaped with a win against the Boston University Terriers by the margin of a single basket, 60-58.

Meanwhile, Army West Point took their game against the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday by a conclusive 94-74 score.

Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 11-7 and Army West Point to 8-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Navy and Army West Point clash.

How To Watch