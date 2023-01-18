Who's Playing

Boston University @ Navy

Current Records: Boston University 9-10; Navy 8-10

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers haven't won a game against the Navy Midshipmen since March 5 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Boston University and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Terriers came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, falling 83-74.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds.

Boston University is now 9-10 while Navy sits at 8-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Navy has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won nine out of their last 15 games against Boston University.