Who's Playing
Boston University @ Navy
Current Records: Boston University 9-10; Navy 8-10
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers haven't won a game against the Navy Midshipmen since March 5 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Boston University and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Terriers came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, falling 83-74.
Meanwhile, the Midshipmen were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds.
Boston University is now 9-10 while Navy sits at 8-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Navy has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
Series History
Navy have won nine out of their last 15 games against Boston University.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Navy 75 vs. Boston University 58
- Mar 06, 2022 - Navy 85 vs. Boston University 80
- Jan 16, 2022 - Navy 72 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 04, 2022 - Navy 83 vs. Boston University 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Boston University 69 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Navy 54
- Jan 22, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Boston University 58
- Mar 02, 2019 - Navy 79 vs. Boston University 74
- Jan 12, 2019 - Boston University 75 vs. Navy 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - Navy 62 vs. Boston University 48
- Jan 20, 2018 - Boston University 75 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 02, 2017 - Navy 70 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Boston University 71 vs. Navy 53
- Feb 03, 2016 - Boston University 83 vs. Navy 72
- Jan 06, 2016 - Navy 83 vs. Boston University 67