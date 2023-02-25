Who's Playing

Colgate @ Navy

Current Records: Colgate 22-8; Navy 18-11

What to Know

A Patriot battle is on tap between the Colgate Raiders and the Navy Midshipmen at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Bragging rights belong to Colgate for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

Things were close when the Raiders and the Lafayette Leopards clashed on Wednesday, but Colgate ultimately edged out the opposition 73-69.

Meanwhile, Navy strolled past the American Eagles with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 70-54.

Their wins bumped Colgate to 22-8 and Navy to 18-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Colgate and the Midshipmen clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Colgate have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Navy.

  • Jan 05, 2023 - Colgate 87 vs. Navy 73
  • Mar 09, 2022 - Colgate 74 vs. Navy 58
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Colgate 74 vs. Navy 69
  • Jan 13, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Navy 50
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Colgate 67 vs. Navy 60
  • Jan 11, 2020 - Colgate 70 vs. Navy 63
  • Mar 10, 2019 - Colgate 80 vs. Navy 70
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Colgate 93 vs. Navy 71
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Navy 72 vs. Colgate 66
  • Feb 04, 2018 - Colgate 69 vs. Navy 64
  • Jan 08, 2018 - Colgate 70 vs. Navy 62
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Colgate 55 vs. Navy 52
  • Jan 08, 2017 - Navy 67 vs. Colgate 55
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Colgate 58 vs. Navy 55
  • Jan 09, 2016 - Navy 71 vs. Colgate 68