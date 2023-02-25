Who's Playing

Colgate @ Navy

Current Records: Colgate 22-8; Navy 18-11

What to Know

A Patriot battle is on tap between the Colgate Raiders and the Navy Midshipmen at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Bragging rights belong to Colgate for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

Things were close when the Raiders and the Lafayette Leopards clashed on Wednesday, but Colgate ultimately edged out the opposition 73-69.

Meanwhile, Navy strolled past the American Eagles with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 70-54.

Their wins bumped Colgate to 22-8 and Navy to 18-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Colgate and the Midshipmen clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Colgate have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Navy.