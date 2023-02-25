Who's Playing
Colgate @ Navy
Current Records: Colgate 22-8; Navy 18-11
What to Know
A Patriot battle is on tap between the Colgate Raiders and the Navy Midshipmen at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Bragging rights belong to Colgate for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
Things were close when the Raiders and the Lafayette Leopards clashed on Wednesday, but Colgate ultimately edged out the opposition 73-69.
Meanwhile, Navy strolled past the American Eagles with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 70-54.
Their wins bumped Colgate to 22-8 and Navy to 18-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Colgate and the Midshipmen clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Colgate have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Navy.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Colgate 87 vs. Navy 73
- Mar 09, 2022 - Colgate 74 vs. Navy 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - Colgate 74 vs. Navy 69
- Jan 13, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Navy 50
- Feb 08, 2020 - Colgate 67 vs. Navy 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Colgate 70 vs. Navy 63
- Mar 10, 2019 - Colgate 80 vs. Navy 70
- Feb 23, 2019 - Colgate 93 vs. Navy 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Navy 72 vs. Colgate 66
- Feb 04, 2018 - Colgate 69 vs. Navy 64
- Jan 08, 2018 - Colgate 70 vs. Navy 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Colgate 55 vs. Navy 52
- Jan 08, 2017 - Navy 67 vs. Colgate 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - Colgate 58 vs. Navy 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - Navy 71 vs. Colgate 68