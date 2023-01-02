The Holy Cross Crusaders and Navy Midshipmen look to stay perfect in conference play on Monday afternoon when they meet in a Patriot League matchup in Annapolis, Md. The Crusaders (4-10, 1-0), who are 0-5 on the road this season, are coming off a 60-58 win over Bucknell on Friday. The Midshipmen (8-5, 1-0), who are 5-0 on their home floor, defeated Boston University 75-58 on Friday. Navy has won three of its last four games, while Holy Cross has dropped four of five.

Tip-off from Alumni Hall is set for 1 p.m. ET. Holy Cross leads the all-time series 46-27, but Navy holds an 18-17 edge in games played in Annapolis. The Midshipmen are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Holy Cross vs. Navy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 132.5. Before locking in any Navy vs. Holy Cross picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the season 21-15 on all-top rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Holy Cross and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Holy Cross vs. Navy:

Holy Cross vs. Navy spread: Navy -13.5

Holy Cross vs. Navy over/under: 132.5 points

HC: The Crusaders are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games

Holy Cross vs. Navy picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Navy can cover



Midshipmen senior forward Tyler Nelson has been on a roll of late, and is coming off a 25-point, four-rebound effort at Boston University on Friday. In the game prior, he scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 74-52 loss at VCU. He has reached double figures in eight games, including one double-double in an 82-77 loss at Lipscomb. In that game, he scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Senior forward Daniel Deaver averages 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and is connecting on 50% of his field goals. Deaver has reached double-digit scoring in six games this season, and had double-digit rebounding in another. He scored a season-high 19 points in a 78-69 overtime victory over UC San Diego on Nov. 18. He is coming off a nine-point, five-rebound performance in the win at Boston University.

Why Holy Cross can cover

The Crusaders have three players averaging double-digit scoring, led by senior forward Gerrale Gates. Gates, who is connecting on 50.5% of his field goals, averages 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He registered his fifth double-double of the season on Friday with 23 points and 14 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in all 13 games he has played in.

Junior guard Bo Montgomery averages 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in 10 of 14 games, all starts, including the last two games. He is coming off a 17-point, five-rebound effort against Bucknell on Friday. He scored a season-high 21 points in a 94-65 loss to then-No. 10 Creighton on Nov. 14.

How to make Holy Cross vs. Navy picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 136 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Navy vs. Holy Cross? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 21-15 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.