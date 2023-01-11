Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Navy
Current Records: Lafayette 3-14; Navy 8-8
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 55-69 and 44-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Lafayette and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Alumni Hall. The Leopards should still be riding high after a win, while the Midshipmen will be looking to right the ship.
Lafayette netted a 74-67 victory over the Bucknell Bison on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Navy was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 78-73 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Lafayette is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Leopards' victory brought them up to 3-14 while the Midshipmen's defeat pulled them down to 8-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Navy has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.79
Odds
The Midshipmen are a solid 6-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Navy have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Navy 68 vs. Lafayette 44
- Jan 10, 2022 - Navy 69 vs. Lafayette 55
- Feb 29, 2020 - Lafayette 62 vs. Navy 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Navy 68 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 13, 2019 - Lafayette 80 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 16, 2019 - Navy 85 vs. Lafayette 77
- Feb 14, 2018 - Navy 71 vs. Lafayette 69
- Jan 17, 2018 - Navy 75 vs. Lafayette 72
- Feb 11, 2017 - Navy 68 vs. Lafayette 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Navy 88 vs. Lafayette 51
- Mar 01, 2016 - Navy 78 vs. Lafayette 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Navy 74 vs. Lafayette 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Navy 87 vs. Lafayette 61