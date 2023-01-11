Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Navy

Current Records: Lafayette 3-14; Navy 8-8

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 55-69 and 44-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Lafayette and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Alumni Hall. The Leopards should still be riding high after a win, while the Midshipmen will be looking to right the ship.

Lafayette netted a 74-67 victory over the Bucknell Bison on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Navy was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 78-73 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Lafayette is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Leopards' victory brought them up to 3-14 while the Midshipmen's defeat pulled them down to 8-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Navy has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.79

Odds

The Midshipmen are a solid 6-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Lafayette.