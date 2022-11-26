Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Navy

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 3-3; Navy 4-1

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Navy Midshipmen at 11 a.m. ET Nov. 26 at Alumni Hall. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The Mountaineers have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday. Mount St. Mary's sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-65 win. Guard Jalen Benjamin (19 points) was the top scorer for Mount St. Mary's.

Meanwhile, Navy had enough points to win and then some against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday, taking their contest 80-67.

Mount St. Mary's is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Mount St. Mary's up to 3-3 and the Midshipmen to 4-1. The Mountaineers are 1-1 after wins this year, Navy 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Midshipmen are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Mount St. Mary's.