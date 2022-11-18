Who's Playing
UC San Diego @ Navy
Current Records: UC San Diego 1-2; Navy 2-1
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the UC San Diego Tritons will be on the road. They will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. The Tritons will be strutting in after a win while Navy will be stumbling in from a loss.
UC San Diego came out on top in a nail-biter against the California Golden Bears on Tuesday, sneaking past 64-62.
Meanwhile, the Midshipmen came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 75-68. Tyler Nelson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with nine rebounds.
Navy's defeat took them down to 2-1 while UC San Diego's victory pulled them up to 1-2. We'll see if Navy can steal UC San Diego's luck or if UC San Diego records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.