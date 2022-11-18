Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Navy

Current Records: UC San Diego 1-2; Navy 2-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the UC San Diego Tritons will be on the road. They will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. The Tritons will be strutting in after a win while Navy will be stumbling in from a loss.

UC San Diego came out on top in a nail-biter against the California Golden Bears on Tuesday, sneaking past 64-62.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 75-68. Tyler Nelson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with nine rebounds.

Navy's defeat took them down to 2-1 while UC San Diego's victory pulled them up to 1-2. We'll see if Navy can steal UC San Diego's luck or if UC San Diego records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.