NBA Draft 2018 early entrant tracker: A full look at college and foreign players who are remaining in the draft

The time has come for the underclassmen who entered their name in the NBA Draft to make a decision. Should they sign with an agent, turn pro and leave their college careers behind? Or should they return to school, aim to improve their stock and hope the professional opportunity will be there when they try again in the future?

With the benefit of input from the NBA Draft combine and scouts who have evaluated their skills over the last month, it now comes down to May 30 at midnight, the deadline for those underclassmen to go two toes in or to dip out for another go-round at the collegiate level.

Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft with an updated status on each as to whether they have -- or haven't -- signed with agents.

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker School Player Agent? Draft projection SF Deng Adel, junior YES Second round F Esa Ahmad, junior NO Second round / undrafted G Rawle Alkins, sophomore YES Second round F Mike Amius, junior NO Undrafted F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshman NO Late second / undrafted F/C Deandre Ayton, freshman YES Top 3 C Udoka Azubuike NO Second round / undrafted F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshman YES Top 6 G LiAngelo Ball, freshman YES Second round / undrafted C Mohamed Bamba, freshman YES Top 10 G Sedrick Barefield, junior NO Undrafted PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt junior NO Late first / early second G Tyus Battle, sophomoer NO Second round G Lamonte Bearden, junior NO Undrafted

G Tashawn Berry, sophomore NO Undrafted G/F Leron Black, redshirt junior YES Late second / undrafted G Brian Bowen NO Second round / undrafted G Ky Bowman, Boston College NO Late second / undrafted SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo) YES Undrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State) G Mikal Bridges, junior YES Top 15 F Miles Bridges, sophomore YES Top 15 G Barry Brown, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Bruce Brown, sophomore YES Second round PG Tookie Brown, junior NO Undrafted G Troy Brown Jr., freshman YES First round G Jalen Brunson, junior YES Late first / second round G Elijah Bryant, junior YES Second round / undrafted G C.J. Burks, junior NO Undrafted C Wendell Carter, freshman YES First round G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt junior NO Late second / undrafted PG Tony Carr, sophomore YES Late first / early second G Kameron Chatman, redshirt junior YES Undrafted G Haanif Cheatham, junior NO Undrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette) PF Yoeli Childs, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted PG Chris Clemons, junior NO Late second / undrafted PF Tyler Cook, sophomore NO Undrafted PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt junior NO Undrafted G Bryant Crawford, junior YES Undrafted F Mike Daum, junior NO Second round / undrafted G Jordan Davis, junior NO Undrafted G Jon Davis, junior NO Late second / undrafted SG Terence Davis, junior NO Late second / undrafted C Tyler Davis, junior NO Second round / undrafted G Eric Davis Jr., junior YES Late second / undrafted F Shawntrez Davis, junior NO Undrafted F Marcus Derrickson, junior YES Second round / undrafted G Hamidou Diallo, freshman YES First round PF Noah Dickerson, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Donte DiVincenzo, sophomore YES Late first / second round F Dikembe Dixson, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted G Torin Dorn, junior NO Late second round / undrafted PG Trevon Duval, freshman YES Late first / early second G Nojel Eastern, freshman NO Undrafted PG Carsen Edwards, sophomore NO Second round PG Jon Elmore, junior NO Second round F/C Drew Eubanks, junior YES Late second / undrafted G/F Jacob Evans, junior YES Late first / early second C Bruno Fernando, freshman NO First round

G Dextor Foster, junior NO Undrafted SG Jarrey Foster, junior NO Second round / undrafted SF Robert Franks, junior YES Second round

G Tremaine Fraiser, sophomore NO Undrafted SG Melvin Frazier, junior YES Late first / second round C Harry Froling, sophomore YES Undrafted F Wenyen Gabriel, sophomore NO Second round / undrafted F Kaiser Gates, junior YES Undrafted PG Eugene German, sophomore NO Undrafted G Admon Gilder, junior NO Undrafted G Shai Gilgous-Alexander, freshman YES First round F Michael Gilmore, junior NO Undrafted F Jessie Govan, junior NO Undrafted G Tyler Hall, junior NO Undrafted PG Jaylen Hands, freshman NO Second round / undrafted

F Zach Hankins, junior NO Undrafted F/C Ethan Happ, junior NO Second round G Jared Harper, sophomore NO Undrafted G Mustapha Heron, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted F Malik Hines, junior NO Undrafted F DJ Hogg, junior YES Second round / undrafted G Aaron Holiday, junior YES Late first round / early second G Jalen Hudson, redshirt junior NO Second round C Dewan Huell, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted G Kevin Huerter, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt junior NO Undrafted SG Deangelo Isby, junior NO Undrafted F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshman YES Top 6 F Justin Jackson, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted G/F Justin James, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Zach Johnson, junior NO Undrafted

F Ismaila Kane, freshman NO Undrafted G Christian Keeling NO Undrafted G Devonte Klines, junior NO Undrafted F Kevin Knox, freshman YES Top 15 C Sagaba Konate, sophomore NO Late first / second round G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt junior YES Late second / undrafted G Kalob Ledoux, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted F Marquez Letcher-Ellis NO Undrafted

F Abdul Lewis, junior NO Undrafted

G Victor Lewis II, junior NO Undrafted

F Makinde London, junior NO Undrafted G Dominic Magee, junior NO Undrafted SG Fletcher Magee, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Charles Matthews, junior NO Second round / undrafted SF Caleb Martin, redshirt junior NO Late first / second round SF Cody Martin, redshirt junior NO Second round / undrafted

C Matur Maker, high school YES Likely undrafted C Malik Martin, junior NO Undrafted G Zane Martin, sophomore NO Undrafted F Luke Maye, junior NO Second round / undrafted C Brandon McCoy, freshman YES Late first / early second F Jalen McDaniels, freshman NO Undrafted F Markis McDuffie, junior NO Second round / undrafted F Jack McVeigh, junior YES Undrafted F Christian Mekowulu, junior NO Undrafted PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomore YES Late first / early second C Aaron Menzies, junior NO Undrafted F/C Chimezie Metu, junior YES Second round PG Shake Milton, junior YES Late first / second round F Elijah Minnie, redshirt junior NO Undrafted PG Shelton Mitchell, junior NO Late second / undrafted C Doral Moore, junior YES Second round / undrafted F Juwan Morgan, junior NO Second round / undrafted F Takal Molson, freshman NO Undrafted F Max Montana, junior YES Second round / undrafted PG Matt Morgan, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Isaiah Moss, sophomore NO Undrafted F Travis Munnings, junior NO Undrafted

G Jordan Murdock, junior NO Undrafted G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomore YES Second round SG Josh Okogie, sophomore YES

Second round G Renathan Ona Embo, sophomore NO Undrafted G James Palmer Jr., redshirt junior NO Late second / undrafted F Ajdin Penava, junior YES Second round / undrafted

G Keanu Peters, sophomore NO Undrafted PG Lamar Peters, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted

G Jalon Pipkins, freshman NO Undrafted PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomore NO Second round PF Jontay Porter, freshman NO Late first / early second F Michael Porter Jr., freshman YES Top 10 F Billy Preston, freshman YES Second round PG Marcquise Reed, junior NO Late second / undrafted C Trayvon Reed, redshirt junior NO Undrafted G Isaiah Reese, sophomore NO Undrafted F Cody Riley, freshman NO Second round / undrafted PG Kerwin Roach, junior NO Late second / undrafted G/F Jerome Robinson, junior YES Late first / early second C Mitchell Robinson, freshman YES Late first / second round G Ahmaad Rorie NO Undrafted SG Quinton Rose, sophomore NO Undrafted G Brandon Sampson, junior YES Undrafted G Corey Sanders, junior YES Late second / undrafted G/F Admiral Schofield, junior NO Second round / undrafted G Micah Seaborn, junior NO Undrafted G Collin Sexton, freshman YES First round G Ronshad Shabazz, junior NO Undrafted PG Landry Shamet, sophomore YES Late first / early second G Tavarius Shine, junior YES Undrafted F Chris Silva NO Second round / undrafted C Yankuba Sima, junior YES Undrafted

G Anfernee Simons, high school YES Late first / early second G Fred Sims, junior YES Second round / undrafted F David Skara, junior YES Second round / undrafted G/F Zhaire Smith, freshman YES First round F Ray Spalding, junior YES Second round F Omari Spellman, freshman NO Late first / second round G Max Strus, freshman NO Late second / undrafted G Deshon Taylor, redshirt junior NO Undrafted PG Khyri Thomas, junior YES First round F Reid Travis, junior NO Second round / undrafted SG Gary Trent Jr., freshman YES First round G Allonzo Trier, junior YES Second round F Jarred Vanderbilt, freshman NO First round G/F Lagerald Vick, junior YES Late second / undrafted G Christian Vital NO Undrafted F Moe Wagner, junior YES First / second round G Jaylin Walker, junior NO Undrafted G Lonnie Walker, freshman YES First round PF Nick Ward, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted SF P.J. Washington, freshman NO Late first / early second G Tremont Waters, freshman NO Undrafted G Quinndary Weatherspoon, junior NO Late second / undrafted SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshman NO Undrafted G Andrien White, junior NO Late second / undrafted PF Demajeo Wiggins, junior NO Late second / undrafted PG Lindell Wigginton, freshman NO Late second / undrafted C Austin Wiley, freshman NO Undrafted SF Kris Wilkes, freshman NO First round C Robert Williams, sophomore YES First round PG Justin Wright-Foreman, junior NO Undrafted PG Trae Young, freshman YES Top 10 C Omer Yurtseven, sophomore NO Second round / undrafted

And here's a look at the foreign players to enter: