NBA Draft 2018 early entry list: Full look at college entrants and who has signed with agents

With the 2017-18 season now in the rearview, many college prospects now turn their attention to the future as they prepare for what life after college might be. For many underclassmen, that next step is the NBA.

Thus far we have more than 100 of college basketball's players who have declared and made themselves available for the 2018 NBA Draft as early entrants. Below we will track them all, along with whether or not they've signed with an agent or not.

As a side note, underclassmen have until April 22 to declare for the draft this season; this list is far from complete. For those who have entered but not signed with agents, they have until May 30 to withdraw from the draft -- 10 days after the conclusion of the 2018 NBA Combine.

Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft:

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker School Player Agent? Draft projection SF Deng Adel, junior YES Second round G Rawle Alkins, sophomore YES Second round F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshman NO Late second / undrafted F/C Deandre Ayton, freshman YES Top 3 F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshman YES Top 6 C Mohamed Bamba, freshman YES Top 10 PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt junior NO Late first / early second G/F Leron Black, redshirt junior YES Late second / undrafted G Ky Bowman, Boston College NO Late second / undrafted SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo) NO Undrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State) F Miles Bridges, sophomore YES Top 15 G Barry Brown, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Bruce Brown, sophomore NO Second round PG Tookie Brown, junior NO Undrafted G Troy Brown Jr., freshman YES First round G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt junior NO Late second / undrafted PG Tony Carr, sophomore YES Late first / early second G Kameron Chatman, redshirt junior NO Undrafted G Haanif Cheatham, junior NO Undrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette) PF Yoeli Childs, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted PG Chris Clemons, junior NO Late second / undrafted PF Tyler Cook, sophomore NO Undrafted PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt junior NO Undrafted PG Jon Davis, junior NO Late second / undrafted SG Terence Davis, junior NO Late second / undrafted C Tyler Davis, junior NO Second round / undrafted G Eric Davis Jr., junior YES Late second / undrafted PF Noah Dickerson, junior NO Late second / undrafted PG Trevon Duval, freshman YES Late first / early second PG Carsen Edwards, sophomore NO Second round PG Jon Elmore, junior NO Second round F/C Drew Eubanks, junior YES Late second / undrafted G/F Jacob Evans, junior NO Late first / early second C Bruno Fernando, freshman NO First round SG Jarrey Foster, junior NO Second round / undrafted SF Robert Franks, junior NO Second round SG Melvin Frazier, junior NO Late first / second round C Harry Froling, sophomore YES Undrafted PG Eugene German, sophomore NO Undrafted G Tyler Hall, junior NO Undrafted PG Jaylen Hands, freshman NO Second round / undrafted F/C Ethan Happ, junior NO Second round G Mustapha Heron, sophomore YES Late second / undrafted G Jalen Hudson, redshirt junior NO Second round C Dewan Huell, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt junior NO Undrafted SG Deangelo Isby, junior NO Undrafted F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshman YES Top 6 G/F Justin James, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Zach Johnson, junior NO Undrafted F Kevin Knox, freshman YES Top 15 C Sagaba Konate, sophomore NO Late first / second round G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt junior YES Late second / undrafted SG Fletcher Magee, junior NO Late second / undrafted SF Caleb Martin, redshirt junior NO Late first / second round SF Cody Martin, redshirt junior NO Second round / undrafted

C Matur Maker, high school YES Likely undrafted C Brandon McCoy, freshman YES Late first / early second F Jalen McDaniels, freshman NO Undrafted F Jack McVeigh, junior YES Undrafted PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomore YES Late first / early second F/C Chimezie Metu, junior YES Second round PG Shake Milton, junior NO Late first / second round F Elijah Minnie, redshirt junior NO Undrafted PG Shelton Mitchell, junior NO Late second / undrafted PG Matt Morgan, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Isaiah Moses, sophomore NO Undrafted G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomore YES Second round SG Josh Okogie, sophomore NO Second round G James Palmer Jr., redshirt junior NO Late second / undrafted PG Lamar Peters, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomore NO Second round PF Jontay Porter, freshman NO Late first / early second F Michael Porter Jr., freshman YES Top 10 PG Marcquise Reed, junior NO Late second / undrafted C Trayvon Reed, redshirt junior NO Undrafted PG Kerwin Roach, junior NO Late second / undrafted G/F Jerome Robinson, junior NO Late first / early second SG Quinton Rose, sophomore NO Undrafted G Corey Sanders, junior YES Late second / undrafted G/F Admiral Schofield, junior NO Second round / undrafted PG Landry Shamet, sophomore YES Late first / early second

G Anfernee Simons, high school YES Late first / early second G/F Zhaire Smith, freshman NO First round F Ray Spalding, junior YES Second round G Max Strus, freshman NO Late second / undrafted G Deshon Taylor, redshirt junior NO Undrafted SG Gary Trent Jr., freshman YES First round G Allonzo Trier, junior YES Second round G/F Lagerald Vick, junior YES Late second / undrafted G Lonnie Walker, freshman YES First round PF Nick Ward, sophomore NO Late second / undrafted SF P.J. Washington, freshman NO Late first / early second G Quinndary Weatherspoon, junior NO Late second / undrafted SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshman NO Undrafted G Andrien White, junior NO Late second / undrafted PF Demajeo Wiggins, junior NO Late second / undrafted PG Lindell Wigginton, freshman NO Late second / undrafted SF Kris Wilkes, freshman NO First round C Robert Williams, sophomore YES First round PG Justin Wright-Foreman, junior NO Undrafted PG Trae Young, freshman YES Top 10 C Omer Yurtseven, sophomore NO Second round / undrafted



