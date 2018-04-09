NBA Draft 2018 early entry list: Full look at college entrants and who has signed with agents

Ayton, Young and every NBA Draft entrant in between

With the 2017-18 season now in the rearview, many college prospects now turn their attention to the future as they prepare for what life after college might be. For many underclassmen, that next step is the NBA.

Thus far we have more than 100 of college basketball's players who have declared and made themselves available for the 2018 NBA Draft as early entrants. Below we will track them all, along with whether or not they've signed with an agent or not.

As a side note, underclassmen have until April 22 to declare for the draft this season; this list is far from complete. For those who have entered but not signed with agents, they have until May 30 to withdraw from the draft -- 10 days after the conclusion of the 2018 NBA Combine.

Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft:

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker
SchoolPlayerAgent?Draft projection
SF Deng Adel, juniorYESSecond round
G Rawle Alkins, sophomoreYESSecond round
F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
F/C Deandre Ayton, freshmanYESTop 3
F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshmanYESTop 6
C Mohamed Bamba, freshmanYESTop 10
PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt juniorNOLate first / early second
G/F Leron Black, redshirt juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Ky Bowman, Boston CollegeNOLate second / undrafted
SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo)NOUndrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State)
F Miles Bridges, sophomoreYESTop 15
G Barry Brown, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Bruce Brown, sophomoreNOSecond round
PG Tookie Brown, juniorNOUndrafted
G Troy Brown Jr., freshmanYESFirst round
G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Tony Carr, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
G Kameron Chatman, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
G Haanif Cheatham, juniorNOUndrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette)
PF Yoeli Childs, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
PG Chris Clemons, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PF Tyler Cook, sophomoreNOUndrafted
PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Jon Davis, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
SG Terence Davis, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Tyler Davis, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
G Eric Davis Jr., juniorYESLate second / undrafted
PF Noah Dickerson, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Trevon Duval, freshmanYESLate first / early second
PG Carsen Edwards, sophomoreNOSecond round
PG Jon Elmore, juniorNOSecond round
F/C Drew Eubanks, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G/F Jacob Evans, juniorNOLate first / early second
C Bruno Fernando, freshmanNOFirst round
SG Jarrey Foster, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
SF Robert Franks, juniorNOSecond round
SG Melvin Frazier, juniorNOLate first / second round
C Harry Froling, sophomoreYESUndrafted
PG Eugene German, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Tyler Hall, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Jaylen Hands, freshmanNOSecond round / undrafted
F/C Ethan Happ, juniorNOSecond round
G Mustapha Heron, sophomoreYESLate second / undrafted
G Jalen Hudson, redshirt juniorNOSecond round
C Dewan Huell, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
SG Deangelo Isby, juniorNOUndrafted
F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshmanYESTop 6
G/F Justin James, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Zach Johnson, juniorNOUndrafted
F Kevin Knox, freshmanYESTop 15
C Sagaba Konate, sophomoreNOLate first / second round
G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt juniorYESLate second / undrafted
SG Fletcher Magee, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
SF Caleb Martin, redshirt juniorNOLate first / second round
SF Cody Martin, redshirt juniorNOSecond round / undrafted

C Matur Maker, high schoolYESLikely undrafted
C Brandon McCoy, freshmanYESLate first / early second
F Jalen McDaniels, freshmanNOUndrafted
F Jack McVeigh, juniorYESUndrafted
PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
F/C Chimezie Metu, juniorYESSecond round
PG Shake Milton, juniorNOLate first / second round
F Elijah Minnie, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Shelton Mitchell, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Matt Morgan, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Isaiah Moses, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomoreYESSecond round
SG Josh Okogie, sophomoreNOSecond round
G James Palmer Jr., redshirt juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Lamar Peters, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomoreNOSecond round
PF Jontay Porter, freshmanNOLate first / early second
F Michael Porter Jr., freshmanYESTop 10
PG Marcquise Reed, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Trayvon Reed, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Kerwin Roach, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G/F Jerome Robinson, juniorNOLate first / early second
SG Quinton Rose, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Corey Sanders, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G/F Admiral Schofield, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
PG Landry Shamet, sophomoreYESLate first / early second

G Anfernee Simons, high schoolYESLate first / early second
G/F Zhaire Smith, freshmanNOFirst round
F Ray Spalding, juniorYESSecond round
G Max Strus, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
G Deshon Taylor, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
SG Gary Trent Jr., freshmanYESFirst round
G Allonzo Trier, juniorYESSecond round
G/F Lagerald Vick, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Lonnie Walker, freshmanYESFirst round
PF Nick Ward, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
SF P.J. Washington, freshmanNOLate first / early second
G Quinndary Weatherspoon, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshmanNOUndrafted
G Andrien White, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PF Demajeo Wiggins, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Lindell Wigginton, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
SF Kris Wilkes, freshmanNOFirst round
C Robert Williams, sophomoreYESFirst round
PG Justin Wright-Foreman, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Trae Young, freshmanYESTop 10
C Omer Yurtseven, sophomoreNOSecond round / undrafted


