NBA Draft 2018 early entry list: Full look at college entrants and who has signed with agents
Ayton, Young and every NBA Draft entrant in between
With the 2017-18 season now in the rearview, many college prospects now turn their attention to the future as they prepare for what life after college might be. For many underclassmen, that next step is the NBA.
Thus far we have more than 100 of college basketball's players who have declared and made themselves available for the 2018 NBA Draft as early entrants. Below we will track them all, along with whether or not they've signed with an agent or not.
As a side note, underclassmen have until April 22 to declare for the draft this season; this list is far from complete. For those who have entered but not signed with agents, they have until May 30 to withdraw from the draft -- 10 days after the conclusion of the 2018 NBA Combine.
Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft:
|School
|Player
|Agent?
|Draft projection
|SF Deng Adel, junior
|YES
|Second round
|G Rawle Alkins, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|F/C Deandre Ayton, freshman
|YES
|Top 3
|F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|C Mohamed Bamba, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|G/F Leron Black, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Ky Bowman, Boston College
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo)
|NO
|Undrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State)
|G Mikal Bridges, junior
|YES
|Top 15
|F Miles Bridges, sophomore
|YES
|Top 15
|G Barry Brown, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Bruce Brown, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|PG Tookie Brown, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Troy Brown Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Tony Carr, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Kameron Chatman, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Haanif Cheatham, junior
|NO
|Undrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette)
|PF Yoeli Childs, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Chris Clemons, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PF Tyler Cook, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Jon Davis, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Terence Davis, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Tyler Davis, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Eric Davis Jr., junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|F Marcus Derrickson, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|PF Noah Dickerson, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Torin Dorn, junior
|NO
|Late second round / undrafted
|PG Trevon Duval, freshman
|YES
|Late first / early second
|PG Carsen Edwards, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|PG Jon Elmore, junior
|NO
|Second round
|F/C Drew Eubanks, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Jacob Evans, junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|C Bruno Fernando, freshman
|NO
|First round
|SG Jarrey Foster, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|SF Robert Franks, junior
|NO
|Second round
|SG Melvin Frazier, junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|C Harry Froling, sophomore
|YES
|Undrafted
|PG Eugene German, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Tyler Hall, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Jaylen Hands, freshman
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F/C Ethan Happ, junior
|NO
|Second round
|G Mustapha Heron, sophomore
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Aaron Holiday, junior
|YES
|Late first round / early second
|G Jalen Hudson, redshirt junior
|NO
|Second round
|C Dewan Huell, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Deangelo Isby, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|G/F Justin James, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Zach Johnson, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Kevin Knox, freshman
|YES
|Top 15
|C Sagaba Konate, sophomore
|NO
|Late first / second round
|G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Fletcher Magee, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SF Caleb Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|SF Cody Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|C Matur Maker, high school
|YES
|Likely undrafted
|C Brandon McCoy, freshman
|YES
|Late first / early second
|F Jalen McDaniels, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Jack McVeigh, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|F/C Chimezie Metu, junior
|YES
|Second round
|PG Shake Milton, junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|F Elijah Minnie, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Shelton Mitchell, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Matt Morgan, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Isaiah Moses, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|SG Josh Okogie, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|G James Palmer Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Lamar Peters, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|PF Jontay Porter, freshman
|NO
|Late first / early second
|F Michael Porter Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|PG Marcquise Reed, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Trayvon Reed, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Kerwin Roach, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Jerome Robinson, junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|SG Quinton Rose, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Corey Sanders, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Admiral Schofield, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Landry Shamet, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Anfernee Simons, high school
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G/F Zhaire Smith, freshman
|NO
|First round
|F Ray Spalding, junior
|YES
|Second round
|G Max Strus, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Deshon Taylor, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Khyri Thomas, junior
|NO
|First round
|SG Gary Trent Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Allonzo Trier, junior
|YES
|Second round
|G/F Lagerald Vick, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Lonnie Walker, freshman
|YES
|First round
|PF Nick Ward, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SF P.J. Washington, freshman
|NO
|Late first / early second
|G Quinndary Weatherspoon, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Andrien White, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PF Demajeo Wiggins, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Lindell Wigginton, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SF Kris Wilkes, freshman
|NO
|First round
|C Robert Williams, sophomore
|YES
|First round
|PG Justin Wright-Foreman, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Trae Young, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|C Omer Yurtseven, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
