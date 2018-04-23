NBA Draft 2018 early entry tracker: Full list of college entrants and who has signed with agents
Ayton, Young and every NBA Draft entrant in between
The deadline for underclassmen to put their name into the NBA Draft came and went on Sunday. All told, more than 130 prospects declared for the draft -- factoring in those who have and haven't signed with agents. The next check point for those involved in the process is the NBA combine, which will take place May 16.
From there, underclassmen can take their evaluations and go one of two routes. 1) They can return to school if they have not signed with agents, or 2) They can sign with agents and remain in the draft.
Underclassmen have until May 30 -- 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA combine -- to withdraw from the draft.
Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft:
|School
|Player
|Agent?
|Draft projection
|SF Deng Adel, junior
|YES
|Second round
|G Rawle Alkins, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|F/C Deandre Ayton, freshman
|YES
|Top 3
|C Udoka Azubuike
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|G LiAngelo Ball, freshman
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|C Mohamed Bamba, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|G/F Leron Black, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Brian Bowen
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Ky Bowman, Boston College
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo)
|NO
|Undrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State)
|G Mikal Bridges, junior
|YES
|Top 15
|F Miles Bridges, sophomore
|YES
|Top 15
|G Barry Brown, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Bruce Brown, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|PG Tookie Brown, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Troy Brown Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Elijah Bryant, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Tony Carr, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Kameron Chatman, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Haanif Cheatham, junior
|NO
|Undrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette)
|PF Yoeli Childs, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Chris Clemons, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PF Tyler Cook, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Jon Davis, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Terence Davis, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Tyler Davis, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Eric Davis Jr., junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|F Marcus Derrickson, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|PF Noah Dickerson, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Donte DiVincenzo, sophomore
|NO
|Late first / second round
|F Dikembe Dixson, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Torin Dorn, junior
|NO
|Late second round / undrafted
|PG Trevon Duval, freshman
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Nojel Eastern, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Carsen Edwards, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|PG Jon Elmore, junior
|NO
|Second round
|F/C Drew Eubanks, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Jacob Evans, junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|C Bruno Fernando, freshman
|NO
|First round
|SG Jarrey Foster, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|SF Robert Franks, junior
|YES
|Second round
|SG Melvin Frazier, junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|C Harry Froling, sophomore
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Wenyen Gabriel, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Eugene German, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Tyler Hall, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Jaylen Hands, freshman
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F/C Ethan Happ, junior
|NO
|Second round
|G Mustapha Heron, sophomore
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Aaron Holiday, junior
|YES
|Late first round / early second
|G Jalen Hudson, redshirt junior
|NO
|Second round
|C Dewan Huell, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Kevin Huerter, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Deangelo Isby, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|G/F Justin James, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Zach Johnson, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Kevin Knox, freshman
|YES
|Top 15
|C Sagaba Konate, sophomore
|NO
|Late first / second round
|G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Kalob Ledoux, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|SG Fletcher Magee, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Charles Matthews, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|SF Caleb Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|SF Cody Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|C Matur Maker, high school
|YES
|Likely undrafted
|F Luke Maye, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|C Brandon McCoy, freshman
|YES
|Late first / early second
|F Jalen McDaniels, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Jack McVeigh, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|F/C Chimezie Metu, junior
|YES
|Second round
|PG Shake Milton, junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|F Elijah Minnie, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Shelton Mitchell, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Doral Moore, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F Juwan Morgan, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F Takal Molson, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Max Montana, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Matt Morgan, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Isaiah Moss, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|SG Josh Okogie, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|G Renathan Ona Embo, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G James Palmer Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|F Ajdin Penava, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Lamar Peters, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|PF Jontay Porter, freshman
|NO
|Late first / early second
|F Michael Porter Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|PG Marcquise Reed, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Trayvon Reed, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Kerwin Roach, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Jerome Robinson, junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|SG Quinton Rose, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Brandon Sampson, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|G Corey Sanders, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Admiral Schofield, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Landry Shamet, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|Chris Silva
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Anfernee Simons, high school
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Fred Sims, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F David Skara, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G/F Zhaire Smith, freshman
|NO
|First round
|F Ray Spalding, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Omari Spellman, freshman
|NO
|Late first / second round
|G Max Strus, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Deshon Taylor, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Khyri Thomas, junior
|NO
|First round
|F Reid Travis, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|SG Gary Trent Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Allonzo Trier, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Jarred Vanderbilt, freshman
|NO
|First round
|G/F Lagerald Vick, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Christian Vital
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Lonnie Walker, freshman
|YES
|First round
|PF Nick Ward, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SF P.J. Washington, freshman
|NO
|Late first / early second
|G Quinndary Weatherspoon, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Andrien White, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PF Demajeo Wiggins, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Lindell Wigginton, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SF Kris Wilkes, freshman
|NO
|First round
|C Robert Williams, sophomore
|YES
|First round
|PG Justin Wright-Foreman, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Trae Young, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|C Omer Yurtseven, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
