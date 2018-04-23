NBA Draft 2018 early entry tracker: Full list of college entrants and who has signed with agents

Ayton, Young and every NBA Draft entrant in between

The deadline for underclassmen to put their name into the NBA Draft came and went on Sunday. All told, more than 130 prospects declared for the draft -- factoring in those who have and haven't signed with agents. The next check point for those involved in the process is the NBA combine, which will take place May 16.

From there, underclassmen can take their evaluations and go one of two routes. 1) They can return to school if they have not signed with agents, or 2) They can sign with agents and remain in the draft.

Underclassmen have until May 30 -- 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA combine -- to withdraw from the draft.

Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft:

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker
SchoolPlayerAgent?Draft projection
SF Deng Adel, juniorYESSecond round
G Rawle Alkins, sophomoreYESSecond round
F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
F/C Deandre Ayton, freshmanYESTop 3
C Udoka AzubuikeNOSecond round / undrafted
F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshmanYESTop 6
G LiAngelo Ball, freshmanYESSecond round / undrafted
C Mohamed Bamba, freshmanYESTop 10
PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt juniorNOLate first / early second
G/F Leron Black, redshirt juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Brian BowenNOSecond round / undrafted
G Ky Bowman, Boston CollegeNOLate second / undrafted
SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo)NOUndrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State)
G Mikal Bridges, juniorYESTop 15
F Miles Bridges, sophomoreYESTop 15
G Barry Brown, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Bruce Brown, sophomoreYESSecond round
PG Tookie Brown, juniorNOUndrafted
G Troy Brown Jr., freshmanYESFirst round
G Elijah Bryant, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Tony Carr, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
G Kameron Chatman, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
G Haanif Cheatham, juniorNOUndrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette)
PF Yoeli Childs, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
PG Chris Clemons, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PF Tyler Cook, sophomoreNOUndrafted
PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Jon Davis, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
SG Terence Davis, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Tyler Davis, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
G Eric Davis Jr., juniorYESLate second / undrafted
F Marcus Derrickson, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
PF Noah Dickerson, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Donte DiVincenzo, sophomoreNOLate first / second round
F Dikembe Dixson, sophomoreYESSecond round / undrafted
G Torin Dorn, juniorNOLate second round / undrafted
PG Trevon Duval, freshmanYESLate first / early second
G Nojel Eastern, freshmanNOUndrafted
PG Carsen Edwards, sophomoreNOSecond round
PG Jon Elmore, juniorNOSecond round
F/C Drew Eubanks, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G/F Jacob Evans, juniorNOLate first / early second
C Bruno Fernando, freshmanNOFirst round
SG Jarrey Foster, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
SF Robert Franks, juniorYESSecond round
SG Melvin Frazier, juniorNOLate first / second round
C Harry Froling, sophomoreYESUndrafted
F Wenyen Gabriel, sophomoreNOSecond round / undrafted
PG Eugene German, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Tyler Hall, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Jaylen Hands, freshmanNOSecond round / undrafted
F/C Ethan Happ, juniorNOSecond round
G Mustapha Heron, sophomoreYESLate second / undrafted
G Aaron Holiday, juniorYESLate first round / early second
G Jalen Hudson, redshirt juniorNOSecond round
C Dewan Huell, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
G Kevin Huerter, sophomoreNOSecond round / undrafted
PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
SG Deangelo Isby, juniorNOUndrafted
F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshmanYESTop 6
G/F Justin James, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Zach Johnson, juniorNOUndrafted
F Kevin Knox, freshmanYESTop 15
C Sagaba Konate, sophomoreNOLate first / second round
G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Kalob Ledoux, sophomoreYESSecond round / undrafted
SG Fletcher Magee, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Charles Matthews, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
SF Caleb Martin, redshirt juniorNOLate first / second round
SF Cody Martin, redshirt juniorNOSecond round / undrafted

C Matur Maker, high schoolYESLikely undrafted
F Luke Maye, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
C Brandon McCoy, freshmanYESLate first / early second
F Jalen McDaniels, freshmanNOUndrafted
F Jack McVeigh, juniorYESUndrafted
PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
F/C Chimezie Metu, juniorYESSecond round
PG Shake Milton, juniorNOLate first / second round
F Elijah Minnie, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Shelton Mitchell, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Doral Moore, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
F Juwan Morgan, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
F Takal Molson, freshmanNOUndrafted
F Max Montana, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
PG Matt Morgan, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Isaiah Moss, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomoreYESSecond round
SG Josh Okogie, sophomoreNOSecond round
G Renathan Ona Embo, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G James Palmer Jr., redshirt juniorNOLate second / undrafted
F Ajdin Penava, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
PG Lamar Peters, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomoreNOSecond round
PF Jontay Porter, freshmanNOLate first / early second
F Michael Porter Jr., freshmanYESTop 10
PG Marcquise Reed, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Trayvon Reed, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Kerwin Roach, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G/F Jerome Robinson, juniorNOLate first / early second
SG Quinton Rose, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Brandon Sampson, juniorYESUndrafted
G Corey Sanders, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G/F Admiral Schofield, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
PG Landry Shamet, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
Chris SilvaNOSecond round / undrafted

G Anfernee Simons, high schoolYESLate first / early second
G Fred Sims, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
F David Skara, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
G/F Zhaire Smith, freshmanNOFirst round
F Ray Spalding, juniorYESSecond round
F Omari Spellman, freshmanNOLate first / second round
G Max Strus, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
G Deshon Taylor, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Khyri Thomas, juniorNOFirst round
F Reid Travis, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
SG Gary Trent Jr., freshmanYESFirst round
G Allonzo Trier, juniorYESSecond round
F Jarred Vanderbilt, freshmanNOFirst round
G/F Lagerald Vick, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Christian VitalNOUndrafted
G Lonnie Walker, freshmanYESFirst round
PF Nick Ward, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
SF P.J. Washington, freshmanNOLate first / early second
G Quinndary Weatherspoon, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshmanNOUndrafted
G Andrien White, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PF Demajeo Wiggins, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Lindell Wigginton, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
SF Kris Wilkes, freshmanNOFirst round
C Robert Williams, sophomoreYESFirst round
PG Justin Wright-Foreman, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Trae Young, freshmanYESTop 10
C Omer Yurtseven, sophomoreNOSecond round / undrafted


