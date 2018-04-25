NBA Draft 2018 early entry tracker: Full list of college entrants, who has signed with agents and foreign players
Ayton, Young and every NBA Draft entrant in between
The deadline for underclassmen to put their name into the NBA Draft came and went on Sunday. All told, more than 130 prospects declared for the draft -- factoring in those who have and haven't signed with agents. The next check point for those involved in the process is the NBA combine, which will take place May 16.
From there, underclassmen can take their evaluations and go one of two routes. 1) They can return to school if they have not signed with agents, or 2) They can sign with agents and remain in the draft.
Underclassmen have until May 30 -- 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA combine -- to withdraw from the draft.
Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft:
|School
|Player
|Agent?
|Draft projection
|SF Deng Adel, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Esa Ahmad, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Rawle Alkins, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|F Mike Amius, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|F/C Deandre Ayton, freshman
|YES
|Top 3
|C Udoka Azubuike
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|G LiAngelo Ball, freshman
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|C Mohamed Bamba, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|G Sedrick Barefield, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|G Tyus Battle, sophomoer
|NO
|Second round
|G Lamonte Bearden, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Tashawn Berry, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G/F Leron Black, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Brian Bowen
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Ky Bowman, Boston College
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo)
|NO
|Undrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State)
|G Mikal Bridges, junior
|YES
|Top 15
|F Miles Bridges, sophomore
|YES
|Top 15
|G Barry Brown, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Bruce Brown, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|PG Tookie Brown, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Troy Brown Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Jalen Brunson, junior
|YES
|Late first / second round
|G Elijah Bryant, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G C.J. Burks, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|C Wendell Carter, freshman
|YES
|First round
|G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Tony Carr, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Kameron Chatman, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Haanif Cheatham, junior
|NO
|Undrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette)
|PF Yoeli Childs, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Chris Clemons, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PF Tyler Cook, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Bryant Crawford, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Mike Daum, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Jordan Davis, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Jon Davis, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Terence Davis, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Tyler Davis, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Eric Davis Jr., junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|F Shawntrez Davis, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Marcus Derrickson, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Hamidou Diallo, freshman
|YES
|First round
|PF Noah Dickerson, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Donte DiVincenzo, sophomore
|NO
|Late first / second round
|F Dikembe Dixson, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Torin Dorn, junior
|NO
|Late second round / undrafted
|PG Trevon Duval, freshman
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Nojel Eastern, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Carsen Edwards, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|PG Jon Elmore, junior
|NO
|Second round
|F/C Drew Eubanks, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Jacob Evans, junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|C Bruno Fernando, freshman
|NO
|First round
|G Dextor Foster, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Jarrey Foster, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|SF Robert Franks, junior
|YES
|Second round
|G Tremaine Fraiser, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Melvin Frazier, junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|C Harry Froling, sophomore
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Wenyen Gabriel, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F Kaiser Gates, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Eugene German, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Admon Gilder, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Shai Gilgous-Alexander, freshman
|YES
|First round
|F Michael Gilmore, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Jessie Govan, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Tyler Hall, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Jaylen Hands, freshman
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F Zach Hankins, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Ethan Happ, junior
|NO
|Second round
|G Jared Harper, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Mustapha Heron, sophomore
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|F Malik Hines, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F DJ Hogg, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Aaron Holiday, junior
|YES
|Late first round / early second
|G Jalen Hudson, redshirt junior
|NO
|Second round
|C Dewan Huell, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Kevin Huerter, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Deangelo Isby, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|F Justin Jackson, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G/F Justin James, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Zach Johnson, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Ismaila Kane, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Christian Keeling
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Devonte Klines, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Kevin Knox, freshman
|YES
|Top 15
|C Sagaba Konate, sophomore
|NO
|Late first / second round
|G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Kalob Ledoux, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F Marquez Letcher-Ellis
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Abdul Lewis, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Victor Lewis II, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Makinde London, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Dominic Magee, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Fletcher Magee, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Charles Matthews, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|SF Caleb Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|SF Cody Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|C Matur Maker, high school
|YES
|Likely undrafted
|C Malik Martin, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Zane Martin, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Luke Maye, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|C Brandon McCoy, freshman
|YES
|Late first / early second
|F Jalen McDaniels, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Markis McDuffie, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F Jack McVeigh, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Christian Mekowulu, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|C Aaron Menzies, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Chimezie Metu, junior
|YES
|Second round
|PG Shake Milton, junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|F Elijah Minnie, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Shelton Mitchell, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Doral Moore, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F Juwan Morgan, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F Takal Molson, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Max Montana, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Matt Morgan, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Isaiah Moss, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Travis Munnings, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Jordan Murdock, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|SG Josh Okogie, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|G Renathan Ona Embo, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G James Palmer Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|F Ajdin Penava, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Keanu Peters, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Lamar Peters, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Jalon Pipkins, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomore
|NO
|Second round
|PF Jontay Porter, freshman
|NO
|Late first / early second
|F Michael Porter Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|F Billy Preston, freshman
|YES
|Second round
|PG Marcquise Reed, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Trayvon Reed, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Isaiah Reese, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Cody Riley, freshman
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Kerwin Roach, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Jerome Robinson, junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|C Mitchell Robinson, freshman
|YES
|Late first / second round
|G Ahmaad Rorie
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Quinton Rose, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Brandon Sampson, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|G Corey Sanders, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Admiral Schofield, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Micah Seaborn, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Collin Sexton, freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Ronshad Shabazz, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Landry Shamet, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Tavarius Shine, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Chris Silva
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|C Yankuba Sima, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|G Anfernee Simons, high school
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Fred Sims, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F David Skara, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G/F Zhaire Smith, freshman
|NO
|First round
|F Ray Spalding, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Omari Spellman, freshman
|NO
|Late first / second round
|G Max Strus, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Deshon Taylor, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Khyri Thomas, junior
|NO
|First round
|F Reid Travis, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|SG Gary Trent Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Allonzo Trier, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Jarred Vanderbilt, freshman
|NO
|First round
|G/F Lagerald Vick, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Christian Vital
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Moe Wagner, junior
|YES
|First / second round
|G Jaylin Walker, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Lonnie Walker, freshman
|YES
|First round
|PF Nick Ward, sophomore
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SF P.J. Washington, freshman
|NO
|Late first / early second
|G Tremont Waters, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Quinndary Weatherspoon, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Andrien White, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PF Demajeo Wiggins, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PG Lindell Wigginton, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|C Austin Wiley, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|SF Kris Wilkes, freshman
|NO
|First round
|C Robert Williams, sophomore
|YES
|First round
|PG Justin Wright-Foreman, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Trae Young, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|C Omer Yurtseven, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
And here's a look at the foreign players to enter:
Player
Team/Country
Year of birth
Berke Atar
Turkey
1999
Romaric Belemene
Spain
1997
Laurynas Beliauskas
Lithuania
1997
Rihards Berzins
Latvia
1997
Laurynas Birutis
Lithuania
1997
Goga Bitadze
Serbia
1999
Isaac Bonga
Germany
1999
Etienne Ca
France
1997
Sigfredo Casero-Ortiz
France
1997
Emanuel Cate
Spain
1997
Vasileios Charalampopoulos
Greece
1997
Luka Doncic
Spain
1999
Yago Dos Santos
Brazil
1999
Berkan Durmaz
Turkey
1997
Aleksander Dziewa
Poland
1997
Martynas Echodas
Lithuania
1997
Ibrahima Faye
France
1997
Gabriel Galvanini
Brazil
1998
Stephane Gombauld
France
1997
Melvyn Govindy
France
1997
Yoan Granvorka
Switzerland
1997
Tryggvi Hlinason
Spain
1997
Karim Jallow
Germany
1997
Matas Jogela
Lithuania
1998
Georgios Kalaitzakis
Greece
1999
Michal Kolenda
Poland
1997
Antonios Koniaris
Greece
1997
Leon Kratzer
Germany
1997
Arnoldas Kulboka
Italy
1998
Rodions Kurucs
Spain
1998
Xabier Lopez-Arostegui
Spain
1997
Matur Maker
Canada
1998
Vanja Marinkovic
Serbia
1997
William McDowell-White
Germany
1998
Blaz Mesicek
Italy
1997
Adam Mokoka
France
1998
Shekinah Munanga
France
1997
Dzanan Musa
Croatia
1999
Muhaymin Mustafa
Turkey
1999
Williams Narace
France
1997
Amine Noua
France
1997
Elie Okobo
France
1997
Viny Okouo
Spain
1997
Louis Olinde
Germany
1998
Erxhan Osmani
Turkey
1998
Jean-Marc Pansa
France
1997
Darel Poirier
France
1997
Marcel Ponitka
Poland
1997
Issuf Sanon
Slovenia
1999
Tadas Sedekerskis
Lithuania
1998
Leonardo Tote
Italy
1997
Michael Uchendu
Brazil
1998
Martynas Varnas
Lithuania
1997
Filip Zagrajski
Croatia
1997
