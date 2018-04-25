NBA Draft 2018 early entry tracker: Full list of college entrants, who has signed with agents and foreign players

Ayton, Young and every NBA Draft entrant in between

The deadline for underclassmen to put their name into the NBA Draft came and went on Sunday. All told, more than 130 prospects declared for the draft -- factoring in those who have and haven't signed with agents. The next check point for those involved in the process is the NBA combine, which will take place May 16.

From there, underclassmen can take their evaluations and go one of two routes. 1) They can return to school if they have not signed with agents, or 2) They can sign with agents and remain in the draft.

Underclassmen have until May 30 -- 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA combine -- to withdraw from the draft.

Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft:

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker
SchoolPlayerAgent?Draft projection
SF Deng Adel, juniorYESSecond round
F Esa Ahmad, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
G Rawle Alkins, sophomoreYESSecond round
F Mike Amius, juniorNOUndrafted
F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
F/C Deandre Ayton, freshmanYESTop 3
C Udoka AzubuikeNOSecond round / undrafted
F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshmanYESTop 6
G LiAngelo Ball, freshmanYESSecond round / undrafted
C Mohamed Bamba, freshmanYESTop 10
G Sedrick Barefield, juniorNOUndrafted
PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt juniorNOLate first / early second
G Tyus Battle, sophomoerNOSecond round
G Lamonte Bearden, juniorNOUndrafted

G Tashawn Berry, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G/F Leron Black, redshirt juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Brian BowenNOSecond round / undrafted
G Ky Bowman, Boston CollegeNOLate second / undrafted
SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo)NOUndrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State)
G Mikal Bridges, juniorYESTop 15
F Miles Bridges, sophomoreYESTop 15
G Barry Brown, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Bruce Brown, sophomoreYESSecond round
PG Tookie Brown, juniorNOUndrafted
G Troy Brown Jr., freshmanYESFirst round
G Jalen Brunson, juniorYESLate first / second round
G Elijah Bryant, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
G C.J. Burks, juniorNOUndrafted
C Wendell Carter, freshmanYESFirst round
G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Tony Carr, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
G Kameron Chatman, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
G Haanif Cheatham, juniorNOUndrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette)
PF Yoeli Childs, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
PG Chris Clemons, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PF Tyler Cook, sophomoreNOUndrafted
PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
G Bryant Crawford, juniorNOUndrafted
F Mike Daum, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
G Jordan Davis, juniorNOUndrafted
G Jon Davis, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
SG Terence Davis, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Tyler Davis, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
G Eric Davis Jr., juniorYESLate second / undrafted
F Shawntrez Davis, juniorNOUndrafted
F Marcus Derrickson, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
G Hamidou Diallo, freshmanYESFirst round
PF Noah Dickerson, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Donte DiVincenzo, sophomoreNOLate first / second round
F Dikembe Dixson, sophomoreYESSecond round / undrafted
G Torin Dorn, juniorNOLate second round / undrafted
PG Trevon Duval, freshmanYESLate first / early second
G Nojel Eastern, freshmanNOUndrafted
PG Carsen Edwards, sophomoreNOSecond round
PG Jon Elmore, juniorNOSecond round
F/C Drew Eubanks, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G/F Jacob Evans, juniorNOLate first / early second
C Bruno Fernando, freshmanNOFirst round

G Dextor Foster, juniorNOUndrafted
SG Jarrey Foster, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
SF Robert Franks, juniorYESSecond round

G Tremaine Fraiser, sophomoreNOUndrafted
SG Melvin Frazier, juniorNOLate first / second round
C Harry Froling, sophomoreYESUndrafted
F Wenyen Gabriel, sophomoreNOSecond round / undrafted
F Kaiser Gates, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Eugene German, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Admon Gilder, juniorNOUndrafted
G Shai Gilgous-Alexander, freshmanYESFirst round
F Michael Gilmore, juniorNOUndrafted
F Jessie Govan, juniorNOUndrafted
G Tyler Hall, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Jaylen Hands, freshmanNOSecond round / undrafted

F Zach Hankins, juniorNOUndrafted
F/C Ethan Happ, juniorNOSecond round
G Jared Harper, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Mustapha Heron, sophomoreYESLate second / undrafted
F Malik Hines, juniorNOUndrafted
F DJ Hogg, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
G Aaron Holiday, juniorYESLate first round / early second
G Jalen Hudson, redshirt juniorNOSecond round
C Dewan Huell, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
G Kevin Huerter, sophomoreNOSecond round / undrafted
PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
SG Deangelo Isby, juniorNOUndrafted
F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshmanYESTop 6
F Justin Jackson, sophomoreYESSecond round / undrafted
G/F Justin James, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Zach Johnson, juniorNOUndrafted

F Ismaila Kane, freshmanNOUndrafted
G Christian KeelingNOUndrafted
G Devonte Klines, juniorNOUndrafted
F Kevin Knox, freshmanYESTop 15
C Sagaba Konate, sophomoreNOLate first / second round
G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Kalob Ledoux, sophomoreYESSecond round / undrafted
F Marquez Letcher-EllisNOUndrafted

F Abdul Lewis, juniorNOUndrafted

G Victor Lewis II, juniorNOUndrafted

F Makinde London, juniorNOUndrafted
G Dominic Magee, juniorNOUndrafted
SG Fletcher Magee, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Charles Matthews, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
SF Caleb Martin, redshirt juniorNOLate first / second round
SF Cody Martin, redshirt juniorNOSecond round / undrafted

C Matur Maker, high schoolYESLikely undrafted
C Malik Martin, juniorNOUndrafted
G Zane Martin, sophomoreNOUndrafted
F Luke Maye, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
C Brandon McCoy, freshmanYESLate first / early second
F Jalen McDaniels, freshmanNOUndrafted
F Markis McDuffie, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
F Jack McVeigh, juniorYESUndrafted
F Christian Mekowulu, juniorNOUndrafted
PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
C Aaron Menzies, juniorNOUndrafted
F/C Chimezie Metu, juniorYESSecond round
PG Shake Milton, juniorNOLate first / second round
F Elijah Minnie, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Shelton Mitchell, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Doral Moore, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
F Juwan Morgan, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
F Takal Molson, freshmanNOUndrafted
F Max Montana, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
PG Matt Morgan, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G Isaiah Moss, sophomoreNOUndrafted
F Travis Munnings, juniorNOUndrafted

G Jordan Murdock, juniorNOUndrafted
G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomoreYESSecond round
SG Josh Okogie, sophomoreNOSecond round
G Renathan Ona Embo, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G James Palmer Jr., redshirt juniorNOLate second / undrafted
F Ajdin Penava, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted

G Keanu Peters, sophomoreNOUndrafted
PG Lamar Peters, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted

G Jalon Pipkins, freshmanNOUndrafted
PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomoreNOSecond round
PF Jontay Porter, freshmanNOLate first / early second
F Michael Porter Jr., freshmanYESTop 10
F Billy Preston, freshmanYESSecond round
PG Marcquise Reed, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
C Trayvon Reed, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
G Isaiah Reese, sophomoreNOUndrafted
F Cody Riley, freshmanNOSecond round / undrafted
PG Kerwin Roach, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
G/F Jerome Robinson, juniorNOLate first / early second
C Mitchell Robinson, freshmanYESLate first / second round
G Ahmaad RorieNOUndrafted
SG Quinton Rose, sophomoreNOUndrafted
G Brandon Sampson, juniorYESUndrafted
G Corey Sanders, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G/F Admiral Schofield, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
G Micah Seaborn, juniorNOUndrafted
G Collin Sexton, freshmanYESFirst round
G Ronshad Shabazz, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Landry Shamet, sophomoreYESLate first / early second
G Tavarius Shine, juniorYESUndrafted
F Chris SilvaNOSecond round / undrafted
C Yankuba Sima, juniorYESUndrafted

G Anfernee Simons, high schoolYESLate first / early second
G Fred Sims, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
F David Skara, juniorYESSecond round / undrafted
G/F Zhaire Smith, freshmanNOFirst round
F Ray Spalding, juniorYESSecond round
F Omari Spellman, freshmanNOLate first / second round
G Max Strus, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
G Deshon Taylor, redshirt juniorNOUndrafted
PG Khyri Thomas, juniorNOFirst round
F Reid Travis, juniorNOSecond round / undrafted
SG Gary Trent Jr., freshmanYESFirst round
G Allonzo Trier, juniorYESSecond round
F Jarred Vanderbilt, freshmanNOFirst round
G/F Lagerald Vick, juniorYESLate second / undrafted
G Christian VitalNOUndrafted
F Moe Wagner, juniorYESFirst / second round
G Jaylin Walker, juniorNOUndrafted
G Lonnie Walker, freshmanYESFirst round
PF Nick Ward, sophomoreNOLate second / undrafted
SF P.J. Washington, freshmanNOLate first / early second
G Tremont Waters, freshmanNOUndrafted
G Quinndary Weatherspoon, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshmanNOUndrafted
G Andrien White, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PF Demajeo Wiggins, juniorNOLate second / undrafted
PG Lindell Wigginton, freshmanNOLate second / undrafted
C Austin Wiley, freshmanNOUndrafted
SF Kris Wilkes, freshmanNOFirst round
C Robert Williams, sophomoreYESFirst round
PG Justin Wright-Foreman, juniorNOUndrafted
PG Trae Young, freshmanYESTop 10
C Omer Yurtseven, sophomoreNOSecond round / undrafted

And here's a look at the foreign players to enter:

Player

Team/Country

Year of birth

Berke Atar

Turkey

1999

Romaric Belemene

Spain

1997

Laurynas Beliauskas

Lithuania

1997

Rihards Berzins

Latvia

1997

Laurynas Birutis

Lithuania

1997

Goga Bitadze

Serbia

1999

Isaac Bonga

Germany

1999

Etienne Ca

France

1997

Sigfredo Casero-Ortiz

France

1997

Emanuel Cate

Spain

1997

Vasileios Charalampopoulos

Greece

1997

Luka Doncic

Spain

1999

Yago Dos Santos

Brazil

1999

Berkan Durmaz

Turkey

1997

Aleksander Dziewa

Poland

1997

Martynas Echodas

Lithuania

1997

Ibrahima Faye

France

1997

Gabriel Galvanini

Brazil

1998

Stephane Gombauld

France

1997

Melvyn Govindy

France

1997

Yoan Granvorka

Switzerland

1997

Tryggvi Hlinason

Spain

1997

Karim Jallow

Germany

1997

Matas Jogela

Lithuania

1998

Georgios Kalaitzakis

Greece

1999

Michal Kolenda

Poland

1997

Antonios Koniaris

Greece

1997

Leon Kratzer

Germany

1997

Arnoldas Kulboka

Italy

1998

Rodions Kurucs

Spain

1998

Xabier Lopez-Arostegui

Spain

1997

Matur Maker

Canada

1998

Vanja Marinkovic

Serbia

1997

William McDowell-White

Germany

1998

Blaz Mesicek

Italy

1997

Adam Mokoka

France

1998

Shekinah Munanga

France

1997

Dzanan Musa

Croatia

1999

Muhaymin Mustafa

Turkey

1999

Williams Narace

France

1997

Amine Noua

France

1997

Elie Okobo

France

1997

Viny Okouo

Spain

1997

Louis Olinde

Germany

1998

Erxhan Osmani

Turkey

1998

Jean-Marc Pansa

France

1997

Darel Poirier

France

1997

Marcel Ponitka

Poland

1997

Issuf Sanon

Slovenia

1999

Tadas Sedekerskis

Lithuania

1998

Leonardo Tote

Italy

1997

Michael Uchendu

Brazil

1998

Martynas Varnas

Lithuania

1997

Filip Zagrajski

Croatia

1997

